Jazz's Georges Niang: Contributes 16 points off the bench
Niang turned in 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Lakers.
Although Thabo Sefolosha started for Derrick Favors (back), Niang slid right into the action with the second unit. Niang doesn't see enough time to have a significant impact for the Jazz as he is usually buried on the depth chart, but is a candidate for more time as long as Favors is sidelined.
