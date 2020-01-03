Niang had 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3PT), one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 102-98 win at Chicago.

This was Niang's fourth double-digit scoring performance of the season and the first one since late November. He has been logging between 10 to 20 minutes off the bench on a regular basis, but the lack of production should keep his fantasy upside relatively low moving forward.