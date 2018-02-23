Jazz's Georges Niang: Does not play Wednesday
Niang did not play Wednesday due to personal reasons.
The former Iowa State star is a vital component to Salt Lake City's offense with an impressive 19.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. It's unknown when Niang is expected to return though. The Stars' next game is Saturday at Texas.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...