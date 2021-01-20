Niang contributed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go with one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes Tuesday during the Jazz's 118-102 win over the Pelicans.

Niang has quietly strung together four straight games with double-digit points, but his scoring has come on 54.5 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range, both of which are well above his career rates (43.7 and 38.2 percent, respectively). Look for Niang's offensive production to take a step back sooner rather than later, especially now that Joe Ingles (Achilles) has rejoined him on the second unit after missing four of the previous five games.