Niang totaled 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 154-105 victory over the Kings.

Niang moved into the starting lineup against the Kings and much like his teammates, he thrived on the offensive end of the floor. Given what we have seen thus far this season, Niang's performance should be viewed as an outlier. That said, he can be a sneaky source of perimeter scoring, especially while Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is on the sideline.