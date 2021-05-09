Niang registered 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Saturday's 124-116 win over the Rockets.

Niang notched his best scoring output of his career while hitting double figures in points for the fourth consecutive contest. The forward has started seven straight games with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (hamstring) sidelined, and he's continued to operate efficiently off the top unit. During that seven-game stretch, Niang is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes per contest while knocking down exactly half his attempts from downtown.