Niang played 12 minutes Friday in the Jazz's 129-119 win over the Wizards, finishing with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and two rebounds.

Niang has held a consistent role in coach Quin Snyder's rotation all season, appearing in each of the Jazz's 40 games since the beginning of December. However, he hasn't received elevated playing time in any of those contests, maxing out at just 22 minutes. The 26-year-old could have some fantasy intrigue if he regularly finds a way to 30-plus minutes at some point, but it'll likely take multiple injuries to starters before that happens.