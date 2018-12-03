Jazz's Georges Niang: Headed to G League
Niang was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League on Monday, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways 10 Days reports.
Niang hasn't played in five of the Jazz's last eight games, so he'll head down to the G League to stay fresh with the Jazz playing a pair of home games this week.
