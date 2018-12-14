Jazz's Georges Niang: Heading back to Utah
Niang was recalled from the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League on Friday.
Niang has appeared in 21 games for the Jazz this season, but he is averaging just 7.1 minutes per game. He'll continue to move back and forth between the NBA and G League this season, but he should be available for Saturday's trip to Orlando.
