Niang went to the locker room in the second half of Friday's game against the Bucks with an apparent right ankle injury, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Niang appeared to roll his right ankle in the second half Friday, and he went to the locker room as a result. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be able to return in the final minutes of the game. Prior to his departure, Niang recorded five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 14 minutes.