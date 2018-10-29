Niang registered 13 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and a rebound across 13 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Jazz's 113-104 win over the Mavericks.

Niang has appeared in each of the Jazz's six games and has seen his role grow in the last two contests, logging double-digit minutes on both occasions. The forward looked like a candidate to lose his rotation spot with Thabo Sefolosha returning from a five-game suspension Sunday, but Niang instead remained ahead of Sefolosha on the depth chart. The sterling shooting performance should be enough to keep Niang in the rotation through at least Wednesday's game in Minnesota.