Jazz's Georges Niang: Hits double figures off bench
Niang registered 13 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and a rebound across 13 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Jazz's 113-104 win over the Mavericks.
Niang has appeared in each of the Jazz's six games and has seen his role grow in the last two contests, logging double-digit minutes on both occasions. The forward looked like a candidate to lose his rotation spot with Thabo Sefolosha returning from a five-game suspension Sunday, but Niang instead remained ahead of Sefolosha on the depth chart. The sterling shooting performance should be enough to keep Niang in the rotation through at least Wednesday's game in Minnesota.
More News
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Scores 12 points in Friday's win•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Scores team-high 18 points in LVSL playoff loss•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Agrees to deal with Utah•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Keeps rolling in Summer League play with double-double•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Leads team in scoring Sunday•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Notches double-double Tuesday•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...