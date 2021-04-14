Niang posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 6-13 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Niang got the starting nod with Royce O'Neale being out due to rest-related reasons, and he made quite an impact on both ends of the court en route to his first double-double of the campaign. The 10 rebounds were a season-high mark for the former Iowa State standout and the 18-point tally was his second-best output of the campaign, but that won't matter much going forward -- he's expected to move back to a bench role with O'Neale likely to return to the starting five for Friday's game against the Pacers.