The Celtics are trading Niang and two future second-round picks to the Jazz for RJ Luis, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After initially joining the Celtics as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade earlier this offseason, Niang is on the move once again to land with a team he spent four seasons with earlier in his career. The veteran sharpshooter figures to play a reserve role for Utah behind Lauri Markkanen, and Niang will battle with Kyle Filipowski, Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams for playing time in 2025-26.