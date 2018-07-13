Niang recorded 12 points (4-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Thursday's 75-70 Summer League playoff win over the Magic.

Niang has done more than enough to warrant a closer look from the Jazz. He's led the team in scoring a few times and has churned out some double-doubles as well. He saw limited time with the team last season, which makes him a favorite to win a spot on the roster.