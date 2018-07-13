Jazz's Georges Niang: Keeps rolling in Summer League play with double-double
Niang recorded 12 points (4-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Thursday's 75-70 Summer League playoff win over the Magic.
Niang has done more than enough to warrant a closer look from the Jazz. He's led the team in scoring a few times and has churned out some double-doubles as well. He saw limited time with the team last season, which makes him a favorite to win a spot on the roster.
More News
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Leads team in scoring Sunday•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Notches double-double Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Participating in summer league•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Plays 10 minutes in victory•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Does not play Wednesday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...