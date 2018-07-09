Niang tallied 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes during the Jazz's 90-85 win over the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

Niang's scoring and rebounding totals both paced the Jazz on the night. The 2016 second-round pick has been thriving in summer league play in both Utah and Las Vegas, which could bode well for his training camp and preseason prospects. Niang has seen 32 games of NBA action over his first two seasons, but he's averaged no more than 4.0 minutes per contest in either of those campaigns. Given his performances thus far, Niang bears monitoring for the remainder of summer league play.