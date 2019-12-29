Niang had six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes in Saturday's 120-107 win against the Clippers.

Niang saw double-digit minutes for the fourth time in the last six games, but his impact on the scoreboard was limited by a 28.6 percent field-goal conversion rate. The 26-year-old has logged double-digit point totals in just three games this season, and his inconsistent minutes significantly hinder his fantasy value.