Niang had 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3PT), five rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 109-96 win at Orlando.

Niang now has back-to-back double-digit scoring performances and he has shot 60.0 percent from the field on those contests. That's an unsustainable small sample size, but he seems to be carving out a role on the rotation for the foreseeable future. That could translate into Niang becoming a potential streaming option on most fantasy formats but only if he can keep scoring at a decent rate on limited minutes.