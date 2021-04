Niang collected 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in a 105-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday.

Niang continued his hot shooting from distance and has now made multiple threes in three consecutive games. Over that stretch the forward has scored in double figures twice and shot 50.0 percent from behind the arc. Niang has also been solid on the glass recently, averaging 5.3 rebounds across his last seven contests.