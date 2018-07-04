Niang was dominant during Tuesday's 95-92 loss to the Grizzlies, finishing with 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

Niang has now put together a pair of very impressive outings to start the summer league, as the 25-year-old also put up 17 points in Monday's opener. Following a 2017-18 campaign where Niang was on a two-way contract with the Jazz for much of the season, he has a leg-up in the race to join the team for training camp and his strong start to the summer league certainly only helps the cause.