Jazz's Georges Niang: Out against Suns
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Niang (foot) will not play against the Suns on Friday, as expected.
Niang has yet to make an appearance this season and remains without a timetable to return. It's unlikely he sees the floor in the immediate future for Utah.
