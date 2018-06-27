Jazz's Georges Niang: Participating in summer league
Niang will participate in summer league with the Jazz, Eric Woodyard of Deseret News reports.
Niang, who is a restricted free agent with Utah, will attempt to officially secure a roster spot with the team by playing well during summer league. The second-year man out of Iowa State played 32 total minutes with the Jazz last season, recording nine points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Niang had a more significant role in the G-League during 2017-18, as he started all 15 of his appearances with the Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 22.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 60.8 percent from the field. He also caught fire from beyond the arc, drilling 39 of his 74 attempts (52.7 percent).
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...