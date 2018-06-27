Niang will participate in summer league with the Jazz, Eric Woodyard of Deseret News reports.

Niang, who is a restricted free agent with Utah, will attempt to officially secure a roster spot with the team by playing well during summer league. The second-year man out of Iowa State played 32 total minutes with the Jazz last season, recording nine points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Niang had a more significant role in the G-League during 2017-18, as he started all 15 of his appearances with the Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 22.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 60.8 percent from the field. He also caught fire from beyond the arc, drilling 39 of his 74 attempts (52.7 percent).