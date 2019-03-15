Jazz's Georges Niang: Perfect shooting in Thursday's win
Niang had eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 win over the Timberwolves.
Niang enjoyed a perfect shooting night while appearing in his fourth straight game, although he earned a combined five minutes across the last three. The 25-year-old wing has played in more games this season (46) than he did during his first two years combined (32). Nevertheless, Niang is averaging just 7.0 minutes per contest, limiting his value to the very deepest formats.
