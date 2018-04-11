Jazz's Georges Niang: Plays 10 minutes in victory
Niang had two points and three rebounds in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 119-79 victory over the Warriors.
Niang saw 10 minutes of action off the bench in Tuesday's thumping of the Warriors. He has been in and out of the rotation lately and even in a game such as this one, was unable to put up any fantasy value.
