Jazz's Georges Niang: Plays 20 minutes in loss
Niang had six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in Wednesday's 121-96 loss to the Lakers.
In his last five games, Niang is averaging 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game. In those contests the 26-year-old has shot well, converting 46.2 percent of his field goals and 42.9 percent of his threes. However, due to inconsistent minutes and six coach-related DNP's, Niang is likely not a candidate for fantasy consideration, even in deep formats.
More News
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Scores 10 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Career night Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Contributes 16 points off the bench•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Perfect shooting in Thursday's win•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Scores five points in five minutes•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Heading back to Utah•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.