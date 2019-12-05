Niang had six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in Wednesday's 121-96 loss to the Lakers.

In his last five games, Niang is averaging 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game. In those contests the 26-year-old has shot well, converting 46.2 percent of his field goals and 42.9 percent of his threes. However, due to inconsistent minutes and six coach-related DNP's, Niang is likely not a candidate for fantasy consideration, even in deep formats.