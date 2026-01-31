This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Georges Niang: Remains out indefinitely
Niang (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Toronto.
Niang remains without a timetable for a return as he recovers from a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot. He should be considered week-to-week until the Jazz offer an update on his progress.