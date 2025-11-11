site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Georges Niang: Remains sidelined Tuesday
Niang (foot) will not play Tuesday against the Pacers, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Niang has yet to debut this season due to a left foot injury and remains without an official timetable to return.
