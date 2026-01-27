This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Georges Niang: Remains without timetable
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Niang (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Niang has yet to make his season debut while recovering from a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot, and he remains without a timetable for a return. He should be considered week-to-week until the Jazz offer an update on his progress.