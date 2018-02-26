Niang returned to action Saturday against the Legends, playing 38 minutes and finishing with 26 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3PT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Niang was held out of the team's previous game while tending to a personal issue, but he should be considered back to full availability going forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    Game On