Jazz's Georges Niang: Scores 10 points in loss
Niang supplied 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and a an assist in 23 minutes off the bench Friday against the Lakers.
The fourth-year forward was one of the few bright spots for the Jazz in Friday's 95-86 loss to the Lakers. After averaging 8.7 minutes per game for the Jazz last year, Niang's averaging 13.0 minutes per contest so far this year. While it's a small sample size, his increase in run could be an indication of a larger rotational role for Niang going forward. That said, even if Niang's able to secure a modest increase in minutes, there's little likelihood he becomes fantasy relevant outside of the deepest formats.
More News
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Career night Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Contributes 16 points off the bench•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Perfect shooting in Thursday's win•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Scores five points in five minutes•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Heading back to Utah•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Assigned to G League•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.