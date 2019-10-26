Niang supplied 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and a an assist in 23 minutes off the bench Friday against the Lakers.

The fourth-year forward was one of the few bright spots for the Jazz in Friday's 95-86 loss to the Lakers. After averaging 8.7 minutes per game for the Jazz last year, Niang's averaging 13.0 minutes per contest so far this year. While it's a small sample size, his increase in run could be an indication of a larger rotational role for Niang going forward. That said, even if Niang's able to secure a modest increase in minutes, there's little likelihood he becomes fantasy relevant outside of the deepest formats.