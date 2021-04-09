Niang scored 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 18 minutes during Thursday's 122-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Niang scored in double figures for just the third time in his last 10 games and is averaging 5.4 points per game. While the scoring outburst was nice, the 27-year-old failed to register a single assist, rebound, block or steal. The Jazz were without Jordan Clarkson (ankle) who is averaging 17.2 points per game, so it's safe to assume the double-digit scoring performance was an outlier.