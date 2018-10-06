Niang notched 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 129-99 win over the Adelaide 36ers.

Niang somehow managed to foul out, but it was an impressive performance nonetheless. With that being said, Niang isn't likely to crack the Jazz's deep regular season rotation unless a rash of injuries strikes.