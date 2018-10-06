Jazz's Georges Niang: Scores 12 points in Friday's win
Niang notched 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 129-99 win over the Adelaide 36ers.
Niang somehow managed to foul out, but it was an impressive performance nonetheless. With that being said, Niang isn't likely to crack the Jazz's deep regular season rotation unless a rash of injuries strikes.
More News
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Scores team-high 18 points in LVSL playoff loss•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Agrees to deal with Utah•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Keeps rolling in Summer League play with double-double•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Leads team in scoring Sunday•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Notches double-double Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Participating in summer league•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.