Niang had 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 118-88 win over the Pacers.

Niang has scored 10 or more points in back-to-back outings after tallying eight points combined in three games before the two aforementioned ones. He has played at least 15 minutes off the bench in each of Utah's last 10 games and while he is averaging 9.1 points per game during that stretch, he is yet to top the 20-minute plateau since October. The lack of playing time and inconsistent production suggest it's better to keep Niang on waivers outside deep formats.