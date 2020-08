Niang notched 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Friday's 124-87 Game 3 win against the Nuggets.

Niang had managed seven points apiece in each of the first two playoff games while earning a combined 41 minutes. Despite seeing less time in this one, he finished with more points than he did in those first two tilts combined. Niang has been Utah's most productive backup forward and seems likely to continue logging double-digit minutes going forward in the postseason.