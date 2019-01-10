Niang collected five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in five minutes during Wednesday's 106-93 win over the Magic.

Niang made his 28th appearance of the season, and he has appeared in seven of the last 10 games. With that being said, he has earned double-digit minutes only once since Nov. 5, this after logging at least 10 minutes in four of the first 10 tilts to begin 2018-19.