Niang registered 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Saturday's win over the Rockets.

Niang notched his best scoring output of the campaign and has also scored in double digits in four games in a row -- that ties his second-best streak. The forward has started seven straight games with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (hamstring) sidelined, and he's averaging 12.7 points while shooting 50 percent from three-point range in that span.