Jazz's Georges Niang: Scores team-high 18 points in LVSL playoff loss
Niang posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's 92-86 Vegas Summer league second-round playoff loss to the Grizzlies.
Niang likely had a bit more spring in his step after agreeing to a multi-year deal with the Jazz on Friday, His Summer League performances have certainly warranted the deal. Over five games in Vegas, he's averaged 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while averaging 26.6 minutes on the floor.
