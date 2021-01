Niang scored six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 12 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to the Knicks.

While he's seen the court in every game so far this year, this was only the second time Niang received double-digit minutes, and he came into the contest with only two points on the season. Now in his fifth NBA campaign, Niang would likely need an injury or two for the Jazz to move into a useful role from a fantasy perspective.