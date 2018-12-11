Jazz's Georges Niang: Sent to Salt Lake
Niang was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League on Tuesday.
This will be the second appearance with the Stars for Niang in a little over a week after he posted 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists last Monday against Rio Grande Valley. Niang, along with rookie Grayson Allen, will be available for the Stars' game Tuesday against the Austin Spurs.
