Niang will start Friday against the Spurs, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Aside from Joe Ingles, Utah's starters are all sidelined, opening up a chance for Niang to draw the first start of his career. In the seven games this season that he's garnered at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.