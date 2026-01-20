This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Georges Niang: Still not ready for season debut
Niang (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Niang has no timetable for his season debut, as he continues to recover from a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot. That said, fantasy managers can label him as week-to-week going forward.