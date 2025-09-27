The Jazz announced Niang suffered a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot during offseason training and conditioning.

Niang will be re-evaluated in two weeks. He has had a busy offseason, as he was traded to the Celtics by the Hawks in the deal involving Kristaps Porzingis and then was flipped to the Jazz. The veteran forward split time with the Hawks and Cavaliers during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 9.9 points (career high), 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.