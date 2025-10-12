The Jazz announced Sunday that Niang (foot) will be reevaluated in two to three weeks.

Niang suffered a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot while going through offseason training and conditioning. While he's progressing in his rehab, Niang will be out for at least two more weeks, which means he'll be out for a minimum of two games to start the season. If he's able to return at the two-week mark, Niang's next chance to play would come Oct. 27 against Phoenix.