Jazz's Georges Niang: To miss two more weeks
The Jazz announced Monday that Niang (foot) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Niang's rehab due to a stress reaction in his left foot could drag into the new year. Until the forward is cleared to make his season debut, Brice Sensabaugh should be able to maintain his spot in the rotation.