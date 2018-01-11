The Jazz are expected to sign Niang to a two-way contract before Friday's game against the Hornets, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Utah already has Erik McCree and Naz Mitrou-Long on two-way deals, so one of the two players will presumably be waived to create room on the roster for Niang. A second-round pick out of Iowa State in 2016, Niang appeared in 23 games as a rookie with the Pacers but was waived after the season. The forward was unable to win a roster spot with the Warriors coming out of training camp but has since stuck around with Golden State's G League affiliate at Santa Cruz, suiting up for 26 games and averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.