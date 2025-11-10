site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jazzs-georges-niang-wont-play-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Jazz's Georges Niang: Won't play Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Niang (foot) is out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Niang has yet to debut this season due to a left foot injury. His next chance to suit up comes Tuesday against the Pacers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories