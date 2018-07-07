Jazz's Grayson Allen: Another stat-stuffing effort

Allen collected 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 93-78 summer league loss to the Trail Blazers.

Through three summer league appearances, the 21st overall pick in this year's draft has posted 36 points, 20 rebounds, 20 assists, seven steals and a block with just five turnovers. If he can carry this momentum into training camp, he may be able to earn a legitimate rotation role out of the gate.