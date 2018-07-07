Jazz's Grayson Allen: Another stat-stuffing effort
Allen collected 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 93-78 summer league loss to the Trail Blazers.
Through three summer league appearances, the 21st overall pick in this year's draft has posted 36 points, 20 rebounds, 20 assists, seven steals and a block with just five turnovers. If he can carry this momentum into training camp, he may be able to earn a legitimate rotation role out of the gate.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...