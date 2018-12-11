Jazz's Grayson Allen: Assigned to G League
Allen was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League on Tuesday.
With the Jazz having the night off, Utah will send Allen to the Stars on Tuesday so he can appear in their home game against the Austin Spurs. Allen has appeared in two G League games this season, averaging 20.0 points in 34.6 minutes per game.
