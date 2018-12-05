Jazz's Grayson Allen: Assigned to G League
Allen was assigned to the G League on Wednesday, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.
The Jazz sent Allen down to get some run with the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday. He posted 26 points, plus four three-pointers. The organization will opt to have him play another game for Salt Lake on Wednesday.
