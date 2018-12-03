Jazz's Grayson Allen: Assigned to Salt Lake City
Allen was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League on Monday, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways 10 Days reports.
The rookie had a few stints in the rotation when Donovan Mitchell was injured, but he's been a DNP-CD in three straight games and will head down to the G League for an opportunity at big minutes in a game setting.
