Jazz's Grayson Allen: Back from G League
Allen was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.
Allen hasn't played in six of Utah's last seven games, so the team sent him down to the G League for an opportunity at extended run. The rookie is averaging 18.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in three G League appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...